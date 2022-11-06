25-y-o Falmouth security guard gunned down at home

A 25-year-old security guard was shot and killed at his home by unknown assailants in Falmouth, Trelawny last night.

He has been identified as Alrick Clarke of Peel Street in Falmouth.

It is reported that about 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, residents of Peel Street heard gunshots coming from Clarke's house and called the police.

The lawmen drove to the location and upon arrival, they stumbled upon Clarke's body which was discovered lying in blood inside his yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the Falmouth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

