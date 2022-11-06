Cop who allegedly pulled gun at St Ann hotel in MIT custody

The detective corporal who was arrested after allegedly pointing his service weapon at persons at a hotel in St Ann on Friday has been transferred into the custody of the Major Investigations Task Force (MIT).

He is expected to be questioned.

The policeman, who is attached at MIT, was in custody at the Runaway Bay Police Station since the alleged incident.

It is unclear what or if any punitive measures will be taken against him.

Contacted Sunday, head of the police's Constabulary Communications Unit Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay said that the transfer of the cop to MIT is the latest development in the matter.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She declined to comment further.

Allegations are that the cop was at the hotel and after consuming alcoholic beverages he became intoxicated and began behaving inappropriately.

It is further alleged that he was confronted by a security guard and other persons and he reportedly pulled his weapon and pointed the gun at them.

He was, however, disarmed and the police called in.

On their arrival, the gun was handed over to the cops and the policeman was taken into custody.

- Carl Gilchrist

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.