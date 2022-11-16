Marathon Insurance brings all-in-one online platform to market

MARATHON INSURANCE Brokers’ investment of $150 million to develop an online insurance portal has been hailed by Minister of Transport and Mining Audley Shaw as a “giant technological step” that will benefit consumers.

Shaw, who spoke at the launch of the MIBinsure platform, ‘Whatever You Drive’, on November 15 at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, said he is pleased that “game changers” like the new system developed by Marathon for the market will provide a “safety net” for accidents that are unavoidable.

“This ties in with the Government’s efforts to bring traditional sectors, such as the transportation sector, into the technological age, to compare with that of more developed countries, and this product catapults the public transport sector into a new age of protection for vehicles, drivers and passengers,” Shaw said.

The new online platform gives easy access to low-cost coverage to all public transport operators and commuters, including taxis, Coaster and minibus, minivans, trucks and other vehicles. It can provide clients with commercial and private quotations from the convenience of their home.

Shaw used the occasion to remind motorists to obey the traffic rules, and to desist from dangerous overtaking and driving defective motor vehicles on the road.

The transport minister lauded the insurance industry for the “positive strides” made by the respective companies in the group.

“I congratulate MIBinsure for this bold new chapter, and I strongly urge operators to take advantage of this new product and reflect on how you can play a part in building lasting cultural change in the public transport sector,” Shaw told the audience.

The MIBinsure said the new online platform will save its clients up to 60 per cent or more on motor insurance premiums and allows them up to nine months to pay. It will also give full access to transport operators to compare rates across the broad spectrum of insurance providers.

JIS