Reggae singer Sevana fined $300,000 in death by dangerous driving case

Reggae singer Sevana, who pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving, was today sentenced to pay a fine of $300,000 or spend two years in prison.

Sentencing was handed down in the Westmoreland Circuit Court by Justice Courtney Daye.

The popular entertainer, whose given name is Anna Blake, was also banned from driving a motor vehicle for the next two years.

In delivering sentencing, Daye said he did not have adequate information to apply the weight of the law against Blake who reportedly had hosted a party in the deceased woman's community, where she had a rift with her family.

“I can't place sufficient weight on those factors to sentence you harsher,” Daye told Sevana, who is a native of Westmoreland.

The facts of the case are that Sevana was travelling along the Scott Cove main road in Whitehouse when the Honda City motor car she was driving collided with a Honda Fit travelling in the opposite direction.

Ordia Cordiel, who was in the Honda Fit, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Black River Hospital.

She later died on May 30.

Blake was subsequently arrested and later charged on June 1.

- Albert Ferguson

