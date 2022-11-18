Falmouth mayor shocked motorists using unsafe Rock Bridge

Mayor of Falmouth C. Junior Gager is expressing shock and surprise that vehicles are traversing the Rock Bridge which was officially closed in 2019.

"I was shocked and surprised when I saw in The Gleaner that vehicles were traversing the bridge. It is dangerous to use the Bridge in its present state and put people's lives at risk."

The mayor questioned how the mounds of dirt used to block the entrances were removed, noting it would have required heavy equipment.

He said he would be contacting the National Works Agency (NWA) to discuss permanent closure of the bridge.

The bridge, which links Falmouth to districts east of the town, was closed in 2019 because of safety concerns.

At that time, the NWA had said funds were not available to effect repairs.

- Leon Jackson

