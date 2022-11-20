JLP79 | Veteran supporters pleased with party's performance

Several veteran Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters are hailing party leader Prime Minister Andrew Holness as the best head of government Jamaica has ever seen.

The supporters, mainly senior citizens, are out in droves at the party annual conference now on at the National Arena in St Andrew.

Among them was Leslie Mclean, 71, a political activist who described the PNP as "a party of bag a mouth."

He said the PNP should refrain from accusing the JLP of copying their ideas because the "PNP's plans are in the pipelines and JLP's plans are on the frontline."

McLean says the party has been performing "extremely well" which is evident in the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"Andrew Holness is the best prime minister for the country," he said noting that under his leadership unemployment has declined significantly

Charlton Lindsay, 67, who travelled from St Mary said, "About 40 years now me a support the party and come a conference.

"I believe the JLP can run the country better that is why I keep supporting. Mi love how dem working on the roads, upgrading the hospital. Me see the country better under the JLP.

Beverley, 63 who is from Holness' West St Central constituency said she has been attending JLP conferences since 15 and is motivated to continue.

Besides loving the party and its energy, she said she will remain loyal as the party helped her to send her three children to college.

"Andrew do more better because him look out fi people and who nuh have work a who no waa work.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.