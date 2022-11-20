Wealth creation, a biblical perspective

As children of God, we are subscribers to the spiritual concept that our relationship with God comes with blessings and favour. Psalms 103: 1-5 lists a number of benefits which believers derive from having a personal relationship with God. These include forgiveness, healing, redemption from destruction, being ‘crowned with lovingkindness and tender mercies’, ‘our mouth being satisfied with good things’, and the renewal of our youth.

Many of us have been intimidated by the concept of being wealthy. Wealth is not just the manifestation of riches, but a reflection of our total human and spiritual experience. Being wealthy in all aspects of our lives will undoubtedly result in the manifestation of riches.

In Deuteronomy 8:18 (NIV) God declares to the children of Israel, through Moses, as they are being mentally prepared to possess the land that was promised to their fathers, “But remember the Lord your God, for it is He who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today.” This reminder was juxtaposed with their experiences in the wilderness, where they were completely reliant upon the provisions of God and as such, when they became wealthy (not if) and prosperous, not to attribute it to themselves but rather, to God.

Wealth, as manifested in riches, is not a new concept to the patriarchs of our faith. The examples of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob (Israel), Job and many others are examples of men of much material substance but also deeply anchored in their relationship with God. Once again, the reinforcement comes that money in the bank (or whichever investment modality) alone is not a sufficient basis upon which to declare one wealthy.

When Solomon was asked by God at the inception of his reign, ‘What shall I give thee?’, Solomon requested wisdom and knowledge (2nd Chronicles 1:10) and understanding (2nd Kings 3:9). This has set Solomon apart, as in granting this request, God said because he did not ask for riches for himself or the life of his enemies, he will also grant him riches and honour.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

A recent call by the head of the Victoria Mutual Group, Courtney Campbell, that churches and religious organisations ought to play a greater role in driving the process of financial literacy, is consistent with the thoughts of this author, as Biblical principles are a sure foundation upon which any house is built, and shall stand regardless of the wind, rains and storms.

Types of wealth

There are three Hebrew words that are translated to mean ‘wealth’.

Chayil contextually refers to strength, power and might (especially warlike), valour – to show oneself strong and display valour (Num. 24:18); forces of a host, the leader of an army (Exodus. 14:28); ability with respect to wealth and riches – the ability to acquire them (Deuteronomy. 8: 17 and 18). It also refers to virtue and uprightness, integrity, a virtuous woman, an honest and upright man (Ruth 3:11), and the strength of a tree – spoken about its fruits (Joel 2:22) and fruitfulness. Chayil refers to the inherent characteristics, gifting, abilities and courage necessary for wealth creation.

Hon – refers to wealth, riches and substance – by implication, enough. To live comfortably and in sufficiency at the price of nought. This implies gratis: a benefit that comes without a price (Psalms 112:3).

Nekes – to gather or heap up riches or wealth (Eccl 5:19). This refers to an accumulation of treasures, riches and wealth, and implies a deliberate, strategic methodology in wealth creation.

Euporia is the Greek word used in Acts 19: 25 - ‘to have plenty of anything, prosperity, abundance and wealth’. The context is in reference to Demetrius, a silversmith in Ephesus, who, by his craft (and several workmen of like occupation) i.e., the making of shrines to the goddess Diana, had become wealthy.

CHANNELS OF WEALTH

Based on the foregoing, there are four biblical channels of wealth creation outlined:

1. Wealth creation using inherent abilities (inclusive of might, strength, abilities, gifting and talents);

2. Wealth creation from favour – gratis triggered by our relationship with God;

3. Wealth creation by accumulation – a deliberate and strategic approach;

4. We will explore some of these areas in subsequent publications, as we intend to raise the bar of financial literacy among believers.

It is time we step into the fullness of the image of Christ, which is the image of God, as declared in Genesis 1:28 and adopted from Pastor Janet Allen’s book, Banquet of Wines. Be fruitful – that’s prosperity; multiply – that’s abundance or overflow; replenish – that is sustainability; subdue – that is to secure victory and have dominion that is influence, leadership and authority.

Prayer: “Father, open my heart and mind today to receive your instructions, knowing that you are He who gives the power to gain wealth. Bring my spirit in alignment with your spirit, so that I can manifest the fullness of the image of Christ that has already been deposited in me. In Jesus’ name.”

- Gladstone Johnson is the associate pastor of Encounter Ministries International. He is a chartered accountant and a registered public accountant. Send feedback to columns@gleanerjm.com and wealthcreationja@gmail.com.