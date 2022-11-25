Policeman arrested after allegedly found with illegal gun at checkpoint

A policeman was this morning taken into custody after allegedly being held with an illegal gun and ammunition at a checkpoint in St Catherine.

The weapon was reportedly found inside his car.

It is reported that while at the checkpoint, the cop acted in a manner that aroused the suspicion of the security forces.

He was questioned and his vehicle was searched and the gun was allegedly found.

He was then arrested.

