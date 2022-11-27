Man killed, another wounded in Whitehouse shooting

The Whitehouse police in Westmoreland have commenced an investigation into the shooting death of a man and the wounding of another in the community, on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Jermaine Vaz otherwise called 'Kid', unemployed, of Sunset Drive, also in Whitehouse.

It is reported that about 2:30 a.m., Vaz and a 28-year-old fisherman were travelling on a motorcycle along the Auchindown main road, when a white motor car drove up behind them and the occupants opened fire, hitting both men.

The motorcycle crashed and both men sustained serious injuries to their upper bodies.

They were rushed to the Black River Hospital, where Vaz was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The other man was admitted in serious condition.

-Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.