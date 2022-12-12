Victory Covenant Ministries hosts annual Xmas treat

Scores of children came out for the fun and excitement that were on offer at the annual Christmas treat hosted by Victory Covenant Ministries in Patrick City last Saturday.

Youth director Lisa Johnson-Clayton told The Gleaner that the event had a twofold mission – to engage attendees in fun activities, and introduce them to Christ.

“We cooked and ensured that everyone has a meal, and at the end of the event we gave gifts to everyone. We had about 60 children present and we are expect more to come because we are catering for 100. The aim is for the children to come and enjoy themselves on the rides, play games and fellowship with each other,” she said.

She explained that the event catered to children who attend the church and those who live in the community.

Johnson-Clayton told The Gleaner that with the assistance of sponsors, they were able to get popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy machines as part of the treat.

“We also played musical chairs, dandy shandy, Chinese skip, skipping, and lime and spoon. We love children and children are our future. By hosting an event like this, we will make the environment friendly for children to attend the church and approach us with any issues they have,” she said.

LOOK FORWARD

Veronica Lue, a church member, took her four children, including her five-month-old twins, and two other children from her community to the treat.

“Every year, they look forward to this treat. My twins haven’t slept since they came here this morning because they have just been observing all the excitement. This is an opportunity to bring the community together, because unity is strength. The more people we can bring to God, the greater impact we can have on the world. I am hoping that at least one person will give their life to the Lord today,” she said.

Another parent, Natoya, said that the Church has a role to play in shaping lives and helping children to become productive members of society.

“My children are having great fun. Thanks to Victory Covenant for doing such a great thing. Our children are exposed to so many things, so it’s good to bring them out and let them know about God,” she said.

Johnson-Clayton extended her gratitude to her bishop, Carl Martin, Sanmerna Foundation, Tastee, Kremi Ice Cream and the individual donors for their support in cash and kind.

“Without them, this treat would not be successful. We hope that all our sponsors will continue to partner with us as we seek to impact the community positively,” she remarked.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com