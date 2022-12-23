Canadian PM, the family, headed to Jamaica for weeklong vacation

OTTAWA, Canada (CMC):

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica after Christmas for a one-week vacation with his immediate family.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Trudeau will remain in constant contact with Ottawa during the trip and continue to be briefed and updated on issues.

The Prime Minister’s office also said it checked with the federal ethics commissioner before the travel to ensure it follows guidelines.

This comes as Trudeau had been found in violation of conflict-of-interest rules in 2017 after a 2016 vacation he took to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.

The prime minister must fly on a Royal Canadian Air Force plane for security reasons, even for personal travel.

