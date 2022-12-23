Residents call for long-delayed police station as thieves plague Green Acres community

President of the Green Acres Citizen Association, Vanessa Whyte-Barrow, is calling for urgent and effective action from the police to ease the level of criminal activities across the community.

Green Acres, which is located in West Central St Catherine, has been affected by a number of break-ins, larceny and robberies. Residents say the upscale community has become a haven for criminals who have increased their nefarious activities, including physical assaults.

“We have residents who walk for exercise, who have been attacked. Just a week ago, a woman was chopped by men who tried to rob her. The community has many old residents, some who live abroad, and thieves continue to break into the houses. This can only be addressed by proper mobilisation of the police, and the opening of the Green Acres Police Station,” Whyte-Barrow said.

But in November, the community’s police post was itself broken into by criminals, who stole appliances, including a microwave and stove.

“It is a sad but true story. They broke into my car ... and tief out my things; and when I visited the station, it was locked,” one resident, Malcolm Davies, said.

In limbo

Residents say the area needs more and effective police patrols in and around the community.

Member of Parliament Dr Christopher Tufton says there are plans to address the residents’ concerns, which include calls for the completion and handover of the Green Acres Police Station, which has been in limbo for years.

“I am aware that the minister of national security is working assiduously to have the 50-man station up and running by early next year,” Tufton said.

He said that further discussions will be conducted with the High Command to also address the flooding issue and vehicle problem at the proposed station.

“The [present] conditions will demotivate the police and also discourage the residents’ cooperation. It must be addressed,” Tufton said.

Tufton said that as a gesture, he will be purchasing a microwave and a stove for the police until the situation is regularised.

Calls to the head of the St Catherine North police, Senior Superintendent Howard Chambers, for a comment on the matter went unanswered.