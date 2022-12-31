Culture Minister to look into Devon House development plans

WESTERN BUREAU:

Culture Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange says she will be examining whether the beautification plans for the historic Devon House are in keeping with what was approved by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust [JNHT], following backlash which has come against the reported reduction of green spaces at the facility.

In a brief interview with The Gleaner on Wednesday, Grange said that while she could not go into specifics about what her investigation would entail, the JNHT had already approved the design plans which had been presented for the St Andrew-based property.

“I cannot expand on that at this time, but what the JNHT has reported is that a design was presented to them, with recommended modifications. It was to approve the concept, as the material used and the design concept were in keeping with the heritage of the property,” said Grange.

“What I will have to do, based on the controversy, is to see if what was approved by the JNHT is what has been done. We are in the holiday season now, but it is something I will be looking into,” Grange added.

There has been pushback against the Tourism Enhancement Fund’s (TEF) beautification project for Devon House, for which ground was previously broken in March, with social media users condemning the replacement of the property’s green spaces with brick and concrete materials.

Infrastructure work for the 141-year-old property had previously been announced in September 2021, with the TEF indicating that a contractor would be sought to work on the gazebos, courtyard and fencing, as well as to build storm-water drainage and install electrical wiring. At that time, the project was slated to start in January 2022 and last eight to 12 months.

NATIONAL MONUMENT

Devon House was built in 1881 for George Stiebel, Jamaica’s first black millionaire, and later became the property of the Government, which saved it from demolition in 1965 and saw its reopening in 1968. It was eventually declared a national monument by the JNHT in 1990.

In the meantime, addressing Wednesday’s Sam Sharpe Flames of Freedom Ceremony and Celebratory Concert in Tulloch Castle, St James, Grange urged the attendees to be willing to stand up for one another as Jamaicans, in keeping with the unselfish spirit and actions of National Hero Samuel Sharpe and others who helped to build Jamaica’s history.

“We must all stand for something, and so today we are free as black people because of Sam Sharpe and many others. We are free, but we are not free to hurt our brothers and sisters; we are free to protect them, to fight for them, and to be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers,” said Grange.

“As we journey into the next decade and into the future, every one of you here tonight must accept responsibility as your brothers’ and sisters’ keeper. Be committed to your country, be committed to carry on the fight for the betterment of your country and for the betterment of your children, so that Jamaica may, under God, increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity, and to make us all one Jamaica,” Grange added, quoting part of Jamaica’s national pledge.