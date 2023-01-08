NEPA probe into fish poisoning in Portland ongoing

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says its probe into the use of chemicals in waterways in the Rio Grande Valley in Portland by some persons to harvest fish is ongoing.

News about the incident emerged last week with stakeholders speaking out against longstanding practise by some fisherfolk.

Responding to questions from The Gleaner, Anthony McKenzie, Director with responsibility for Environmental Management and Conservation at NEPA, informed that the matter continues to be actively investigated.

He highlighted that in the past the agency engaged communities about the harmful practise and that it will be seeking to intensify its efforts.

McKenzie argued that it is important for persons to appreciate and protect freshwater resources.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Persons found depositing poisonous or noxious substances into rivers can be prosecuted under the Wild Life Protection Act.

If found guilty, an individual is liable to a fine not exceeding $100,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

