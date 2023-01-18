Bail extended for Russian man charged with manslaughter

Alexey Zaytsev, the Russian man who is charged with four counts of manslaughter arising from a motor vehicle crash along the Palisadoes main road on December 11 last year, has been granted an extension of his bail.

When he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Wednesday, his bail was extended until March 7, when he is set to return to court.

It is being alleged that a motor vehicle driven by the accused collided with a taxi in which two men and two women were travelling.

Rose Roberts-Banton, 54 years; Zachery Heslop, 18 years; Delroy Grant, 53 years; and Camille Grant, 53 years, died as a result of injuries they sustained.

All four were residents of Seaview Gardens, Kingston.

The court was told on Wednesday that the case file was not yet complete.

King's Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney Sayeed Bernard, who are representing the accused, asked the judge to extend his bail.

Champagnie pointed out that from the outset Zaytsev has given full cooperation in the investigation of the matter.

He also said the accused had voluntarily surrendered his travel documents to the police.

-Barbara Gayle

