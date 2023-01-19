Hanover police hunt man alleged to have killed uncle

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE HANOVER police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who reportedly shot his uncle to death with an illegal firearm in a land dispute at their home in Forest district earlier last week.

The deceased has been identified as 51-year-old Dwight ‘Briggy’ Levy, a mason.

Reports by the Ramble police are that Levy was alleged to have been killed by his nephew last Wednesday afternoon after ordering him to remove a cow off his property.

Family members told The Gleaner that shortly after 4 p.m., Levy went to move his cows off the property when he was attacked and allegedly shot to death by the suspect.

Levy’s common-law widow, Gloria Watt, was still in denial that her spouse had been killed.

She said Levy was a peacemaker who never got himself mixed up in wrongdoing.

“Oh God! Him don’t trouble people. Him go a work, him come back, him is a hard-working young man, and I miss him a lot, so I don’t think I’m going to find anybody else who treat me like him,” Watt said.

The grieving widow said that on the day of the incident, she had just left the company of Levy to see about his dinner when she received a call from a community member that he had been gunned down by his nephew.

“Him deh a work, and when him come in, we go round deh an’ him tell mi that him was going to move the cow from weh him tie because him nuh tie a good place,” Watt stated. “Mi say to him say, ‘Come on. Nuh bother go round deh’, but him say no, him have to go look fi the cow and mi must go cook meanwhile.”

The distraught woman related that Levy and two nephews have been involved in a conflict over ownership of the family land for some time now. She said that the couple weas forced to make a report at the Ramble Police Station late last year after the accused allegedly threatened them.

The Hanover police said that McCallum has been on their radar ever since he returned from prison, where he served time on a gun-related conviction.

“He managed to elude the police on Tuesday during an operation carried out in the community to apprehend him,” a senior officer, who requested anonymity, said.

Levy is the first person to be killed in Hanover since the start of the year.

Hanover recorded 44 murders in 2022.

