More information needed on SERHA cyberattack

Junior Opposition Spokesperson on Technology, Omar Newell, says the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has not gone far enough in informing Jamaica about the cyberattack on its systems.

On Thursday, the SERHA disclosed that it had been hit by a cyberattack that affected some of its information and communications technology and other services to the public.

It said it had called in the services of the relevant government agencies for greater protection.

However, in a media release later on Thursday, Newell, who first brought the attack to light, said SERHA's response failed to address issues, such as allegations of ransoms being demanded and SERHA's position regarding payment.

He also said SERHA needs to say when the cyberattack was brought to the attention of its leadership and the Ministry of Health.

Newell also called for SERHA to indicate whether a server containing critical details related to some patients has been impacted and is accessible to the hackers.

Newell further suggested there appears to have been attempts to cover up the cyberattack, arguing that "modern governance demands a higher level of transparency than the Ministry of Health and Wellness has demonstrated in this instance.”

