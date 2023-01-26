SERHA hit by cyberattack

The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has been hit by a cyberattack on its information system.

In a media release this afternoon, SERHA said the attack has affected some information and communications technology (ICT) and other services to the public.

In keeping with the protocols, the regional health authority said that it has called in the services of the relevant government agencies for greater protection.

SERHA said since the attack some services offered by health departments in the region, which covers Kingston, St Andrew, St Thomas and St Catherine, have been restored.

It said that it is working towards the full restoration of services in the region.

