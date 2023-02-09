‘Move on’ PM tells child restraint system critics

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says it is time for child restraint system critics to move on.

Holness says the government has acted on the public outcry and the issue has been addressed.

Under the new Road Traffic Act, which took effect on February 1, public passenger vehicle operators are required to have a restraint system in place when transporting children.

A breach carries a fine of $5,000.

Taxi drivers railed against the provision, refusing, in some cases, to transport children for fear of being ticketed.

Following days of discontent, including a patchy withdrawal of cab service in several parishes, Transport Minister Audley Shaw outlined the concessions in a brief statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Speaking today at a meeting of the National Road Safety Council, Holness, who chairs the body, acknowledged that the government could have responded quicker to the complaints.

At the same time, he argued it has acted and the public should move on.

“Now, in terms of the speed of response to that again we could have acted much more quickly to avoid the public upset. But, the beauty of it all is that Jamaica is a democracy and you have a government that listens and if an error is made, the government is not infallible, we correct it. And the correction has been made so now I'm urging the country to move pass that,” said Holness.

The prime minister encouraged road users to familiarise themselves with the new law saying the public has a duty to do so.

Shaw told parliament that there will be a three-month window for additional amendments to the act.

