Bail extended for man charged in multimillion dollar drug bust at Norman Manley Int'l

Robert Chin's bail was extended when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday in relation to a multimillion dollar drug bust.

The 56-year-old is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine following the seizure of 12 kilograms of the drug on January 2.

He was first granted $700,000 bail on humanitarian grounds when he appeared in court on January 6.

Chin reportedly has problems with his kidney.

He was also ordered to surrender his travel documents and stay in Mona, St Andrew.

The prosecution noted that while it had received a number of documents, including the scene of crime statement, statements from two scene of crime officers, as well as one from the investigating officer, there were some that were still outstanding.

These included a further statement from scene of crime officers, two statements from corroborating officers and the witness statement from the aviation manager.

Allegations are that Chin was attempting to board a flight at the Norman Manley International Airport to the United States of America about 7 a.m. when a search of his luggage was conducted and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of US$600,000 was allegedly found.

His attorney, Richard Lynch, who represented Chin on behalf of Peter Champagnie, requested that Parish Judge Paula Blake Powell vary his bail conditions because of "concerns with his (Chin's) address".

Justice Blake Powell ordered that the application for bail variation and partial disclosure be heard on Wednesday, February 15.

Meanwhile, March 29 has been set as the date for the prosecution to present all outstanding documents.

- Sashana Small

