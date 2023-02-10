Labourer shot dead in Montego Bay
A man was shot and killed by armed men along St James Street in Montego Bay, St James, on Friday morning.
The deceased is believed to be 25-year-old Steve Henry, otherwise called 'Zeeks', a labourer of Fisherman's Lane in Hendon, Norwood.
The Barnett Street police say about 3:10 a.m., an alarm was raised after gunshots were heard coming from a section of St James Street.
On arrival of the police, Henry was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to the back of his head.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.
- Hopeton Bucknor
