Ministry warns of job scam on social media

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is cautioning persons to be aware of flyers circulating on social media, advertising job fairs for overseas opportunities, which is a scam.

“We are aware of numerous persons who have responded to these advertisements, and paid fees, only to realise that the individuals are operating illegally,” the ministry said in a press release today.

“Members of the public are being urged to visit the ministry's website at www.mlss.gov.jm to confirm the list of employment agencies which are licensed to operate in Jamaica, before engaging with employment offers. Persons may also contact the Ministry's Employment Agencies Unit at 876-676-5806 or via email at employmentagenciesunit.ja@mlss.gov.jm for information.”

The Labour and Social Security Ministry said it has established a hotline at 876-553-5457 to facilitate reports via WhatsApp. Persons who believe that they have been fleeced are encouraged to immediately contact the ministry, and to report the matter to the police's fraud squad.

Any individual or entity intending to engage in the recruitment of workers in Jamaica, for placement in jobs, locally or overseas, is required, under the Employment Agencies Act, to obtain a licence from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, which is renewable annually.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Any person found to be operating in breach may be subject to a fine of $1 million and/or up to 12 months' imprisonment, on conviction.

“Individuals or entities operating without valid licences are urged to cease and desist and are strongly advised to immediately pursue steps to regularise their operations, as the ministry has a zero-tolerance approach to employment scamming and illegal operators,” the ministry said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.