Sangster International Airport being transformed into a world-class facility

The Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James, is undergoing significant modernisation designed to transform it into a world-class facility.

Business interests and stakeholders say this is expected to result in the airport's repositioning to be on par with corresponding facilities in developed countries.

They cite the programmed US$70-million runway expansion, opening of the world's first Bob Marley (One Love)-branded restaurant, expansion of the immigration hall and departure lounge, and upgrade of outbound security, landside roads, and parking arrangements as developments that can potentially compare with any of those at the top airports globally.

“When the dust is settled on all of these projects, we are talking about [comparisons with] Heathrow, Atlanta, JFK, Qatar, Dubai… you name the airport,” Senior Strategist/Adviser in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright said.

“When guests fly [into Jamaica] from wherever they are coming, there will be that 'wow' factor. MBJ Airports Limited must be commended for… the tireless work… and the vision to make this possible. That Bob Marley One Love restaurant and the runway extension will be something else.”

MBJ Airports Limited is the operator of Sangster International Airport, which connects Jamaica with more than 60 international destinations.

A record 4.7 million passengers used the airport in 2019, prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer of MBJ, Shane Munroe, concurs with Seiveright that the plan is not only to modernise, but to also make the airport so aesthetically appealing that it will assume the characteristics and flair of an attraction.

Munroe notes that with Sangster International Airport being Jamaica's busiest gateway and the number-one airport in the region, the onus is on MBJ to keep raising the bar, thereby creating seamless ease of travel for visitors.

“There are other works being undertaken to modernise the Sangster International Airport and provide a seamless experience for passengers. Several projects are scheduled to commence this year to further improve the infrastructure at the airport,” he said.

“These include the expansion of the immigration hall to increase queuing and processing capacity, and the construction of a lounge for air-to-sea passengers to provide a dedicated arrivals space for landing procedures and coach transfer to the cruise ship pier. Additionally, several improvements will be made to upgrade the landside road and parking infrastructure to increase capacity.”

Munroe shared that the runway expansion works are on schedule and are expected to be completed by June 2023.

He noted that the extension will allow for the establishment of Runway End Safety Areas (RESAs), in keeping with the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and improving safety in that area.

“The necessary enabling works, such as the shoreline protection and realignment of the roadway, were done to facilitate the runway extension. The widening of the taxiway, 'echo' and jet blast screen installation are well advanced with expected completion by March 2023,” Munroe said.

The CEO revealed also that a MWac solar system has been installed and now reduces the airport's reliance on the national energy grid by approximately 11 per cent.

“Eventually, the long-term goal is for Sangster International Airport to be 100 per cent powered by renewables, with major investments in solar energy already under way to reduce Jamaica's dependence on fossil fuels,” he added.

COMMON-USE SELF-SERVICE KIOSKS

Commercial Business Development and Marketing Manager at MBJ Limited, Sharon Hislop-Holt, said the check-in area now houses 60 upgraded common-use self-service kiosks.

This forms part of the systems used by airlines at check-in counters to reduce passenger processing and waiting times.

Additionally, Hislop-Holt said MBJ will be implementing more “self-service technology”.

“There are pilot projects planned in biometrics, ensuring passengers can check in off-site, tag their bags, and use their identity to pass through checkpoints seamlessly and efficiently. The goal is that passengers spend the least possible amount of time in queues so that they can enjoy our facilities with the least stress possible,” she outlined.

Hislop-Holt said the departure and retail expansion, which was completed in 2022, enhances the passenger circulation and orientation areas.

Additionally, she said the retail area houses exciting brands that are inspired by Jamaica's vibrant culture, food, music, and spirit, creating a sense of place and providing passengers with a memorable experience to indulge in their last moments in Jamaica.

Chairman of Jamaica Vacations (JamVac), Lloyd Barnett, who recently toured the facility, said the work at Sangster International Airport is perfectly aligned with the agency's mantra of creating the conditions for “accelerating the rate of growth of visitor numbers to Jamaica”, adding that the entity is “very impressed” with what is taking place.

“These improvements will, indeed, increase and improve the airport's capacity and the passenger experience, and encourage travel,” he pointed out.

Sangster International Airport, located east of Montego Bay, is capable of handling nine million passengers per year, and serves as the most popular facility used by tourists visiting Jamaica's north coast.

The airport is named after late former Jamaican Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Sir Donald Sangster.

MBJ operates Sangster International Airport under a 30-year concession awarded in 2003.

More than 7,500 persons are employed at the facility, which has been named the Caribbean's Leading Airport by World Travel AwardsTM for 14 years.

