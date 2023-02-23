Granville in St James under 48-hour curfew

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in the Tucker community of Granville, St James. The curfew began at 6:00 p.m. today and will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25.

The boundaries are:

North: Along Tucker Main Road about 818 metres from Sabrina's Sea Food Place to the intersection with Chambers Drive.

East: Along Chambers Drive about 1,152 metres from the intersection with Tucker Main Road to Granville Police Station at the southern boundary.

South: Continuing along Chambers Drive about 667 metres from Granville Police Station to the intersection with Fairfield Main Road.

West: Along Fairfield Main Road about 1,582 metres from the intersection with Chambers Drive to Sabrina's Sea Food Place at Tucker Main Road.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

