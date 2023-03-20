NWC looking forward to improved inflows due to increased rainfall

Given the recent increase in rainfall, the National Water Commission (NWC) says it is hopeful that its raw water sources and catchment will benefit from a significant enhancement in flows.

Since the ongoing dry spell, over 70 NWC systems have been affected by declining inflows ranging from 40-60 per cent.

The utility company says it is now monitoring these watershed areas to measure the level of improvement arising from the increased rainfall.

The company says it is heartened by the rainfall so far and the promise that it could alleviate the water shortage that has necessitated water regulations in a number of areas.

In fact, some demand has been lessened as persons, especially farmers, can now utilise rainwater for their activities, the NWC says.

The commission says customers must however be cautioned against the expectation that the rainfall will cause an immediate replenishing of all storages and systems.

From experience, it says, this is a gradual process that comes after sustained periods of rainfall that recharges watersheds and aquifers.

Notwithstanding, Jamaicans can be assured that the NWC will move to relax the regulations once there are adequate improvements in storage and sustained inflows to assure reliable service.

