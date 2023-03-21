Update | Queen’s student safely down from roof

The student who was atop a building at The Queen’s School in St Andrew is now down.

The police and the fire department were called to the institution earlier today to handle the situation.

It is reported that there was a disturbance at the all-female school involving several students.

Some of them reportedly took to the roof.

School officials declined to speak with our news team about the incident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.