Jamaican citizenship granted to 24 persons

Twenty-four persons have been granted Jamaican citizenship by the Government.

They were presented with documents formalising their status by the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), during a swearing-in ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in St Andrew, on March 27.

Welcoming the 24 new Jamaican citizens, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PICA, Andrew Wynter, encouraged them to play their part in the advancement of the country.

“There are many Jamaicans who are involved in many fields of [study] that advance the welfare of the whole human race,” he said.

“We are happy that you have joined us in this journey to help to ensure that you play your part. Becoming a citizen of Jamaica opens opportunity for you, your children and your grandchildren, who will continue to serve and help this country to grow,” Wynter added.

He said the ceremony is a testimony of the country's motto – “Out of Many, One People”.

Meanwhile, Wynter said the agency will continue to implement strategies to boost its modernisation programmes.

“Jamaica will be transitioning to e-passports, and as such, you are a part of this evolution. This agency will continue to help to place Jamaica at the forefront of technology and we know with you, our newly minted citizens here to assist us, we will continue to go from best in class to becoming a world-class country,” he noted.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Lystra Thames said: “We will work hard to make positive contributions to the socio-economic and political development of our beloved country Jamaica.”

Jamaican citizenship is granted by virtue of marriage, registration (for Commonwealth citizens, naturalisation (for non-Commonwealth citizens), by descent, citizenship in cases of doubt (for persons whose birth was not registered), and restoration (for persons who had previously renounced their Jamaican citizenship).

-JIS News

