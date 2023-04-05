Man shot and killed, taxi driver injured in Manchester 

The Manchester police have confirmed the shooting death of a man and the injury of a taxi driver in Albion district in the parish on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Corey Simpson.

A police source stated that Simpson was released from jail last week.

According to police reports, Simpson was among passengers in a taxi which travelled to Mandeville from St Elizabeth.

When the taxi made its stop in Mandeville, the deceased chartered the vehicle to take him to Albion.

As he disembarked the cab in Albion, about 12:30 p.m., gunmen opened fire, hitting him.

The taxi driver, who managed to escape the scene after his vehicle came under heavy gunfire, was shot in the back.

He ended up at the Newport Police Station where he was assisted to hospital.

Simpson was also rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Tamara Bailey

