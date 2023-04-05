Two killed in Spanish Town shooting
Published:Wednesday | April 5, 2023 | 5:03 PM
Two people were shot and killed during a gun attack along Railway Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Wednesday afternoon.
The police say about 2 p.m., explosions were heard along the roadway and the driver of a motor vehicle and a female passenger were shot.
The man reportedly died on the spot while the woman was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A third person was reportedly injured in the incident, but their condition is not known at this time.
- Rasbert Turner
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.