Two killed in Spanish Town shooting

Two people were shot and killed during a gun attack along Railway Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Wednesday afternoon.

The police say about 2 p.m., explosions were heard along the roadway and the driver of a motor vehicle and a female passenger were shot.

The man reportedly died on the spot while the woman was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A third person was reportedly injured in the incident, but their condition is not known at this time.

- Rasbert Turner

