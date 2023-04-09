Laylor living it up beyond the 100th mark

HEARTESE, Manchester:

MARJORIE LAYLOR’S seemingly quiet disposition opens the door for almost everyone to approach her, but it is her comedic moments, candour and wit, even at 100 years old that wins hearts, triggers laughter and creates smiles.

With eight children (one deceased), more than 30 grandchildren and over 30 great-grandchildren, only one other milestone in her life comes in at a close second and that is seeing her 100th birthday and being able to celebrate it in fine style with family and friends.

Though she was born and initially raised in the Porus, Manchester, Laylor and her parents subsequently relocated to the Heartese as the geographical location was ideal for her health.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I couldn’t keep no health in Porus because the doctor said the area was too flat. I used to be so sick, almost every month they had to take me to the doctor. I had cold and everything, so I had to move,” Laylor explained.

It was in Heartese that this matriarch blossomed and continues to spend her days, despite feeling she could have lived elsewhere.

“Me never too love it there, but me just have to keep myself quiet. We had some fun times, going to school, playing ball. Me did love it you see. All when we hungry and we mother call us [for dinner] we use to say we nuh hungry because we loved the ball playing,” Laylor recounted through hearty bouts of laughter

Atop the list of must dos as a child, Laylor said she loved making items of clothing with her mother and selling them in the market.

“My mother and I would make dresses, underpants, sheet and take it to the Christiana market to sell and we used to get good money. As children we loved going to the market, it was fun for us.”

The centenarian said it was always important for them to be in their mother’s good graces as she was the disciplinarian in the family.

“Lawd have mercy, she cross like wasp. You think you could a take her fi fool? My Father was the soft one. But one day we were playing ball and he sent our neighbour to get us and me see him a come fi lift we up. Me just stoop down and bounce him under him shoulder and if you see blood!”

She continued, “That day me daddy give me some lick. When me calm down him say, ‘Girlie, look how you mek me lick you and you know a only Jesus Christ me love more than you’. That was the first and the last time I got a spanking from Daddy. But my mother never play. All if she had to take you out of the bed, you a get spanking.”

After completing her education at Wesley Mount All-Age School in the area, Laylor took to the skill her mother indirectly passed down to her and started sewing.

That was not enough to satisfy her drive, but enough to push her to seek formal employment.

“I started working at the Manchester Infirmary as a nurse aid. It wasn’t something I loved very much, but I loved the money and it was a way to make a living. I worked for quite a number of years there before Government made our positions redundant. After that I went back to sewing and selling in the market. I made my good money too,” Laylor said smilingly

However, her love for money never trumped the love she had for her late helpmate, who showed her from early that he was a provider and a protector.

“My husband, Jabez Blair, was from Westmoreland, and to be honest, me never so love him the first time me see him,” she said before laughing out loudly.

“But he took care of me. Him never make me suffer or anything. He used to work with Alcan Bauxite company and he provided for his family. He also loved his church. We didn’t do much, but go to our [apostolic] church,” she added.

The first of the three surviving siblings, out of a total of seven, to reach this milestone, Laylor said she is happy to have lived to see 100 years on Earth.

“Sometimes I have a little pain under my stomach, and I don’t really walk because I am afraid I may fall. But me feel good. My appetite is not what is used to, but me love me tea and me crackers. Me thankful to God for all He has done. All my children take the best care of me and me grand and great grand dem mek me feel proud. I want them and all my family and friends to know I love them. I love to see how them treat me good and nice.”

Laylor’s son, Lavertius Mullings, praised his mother for her tender heart and for showing them unconditional love.

“As the biggest one I used to have to help Mama boil porridge for the smaller ones. I was her little right hand man. She trusted me to handle things, even when me couldn’t do it me nuh mek she know. One day she sent home fish and ask me fi scale it and to be honest, a first she a go hear this, but me dash weh six a di fish because dem one deh did hard fi scale,” Mullings recounted as the room erupted with laughter.

Mullings said his mother was always keen on ensuring that they were brought up with strong values.

Pamela Gordon, whom she helped to raise, also has a vivid memory of her interactions with Laylor.

“There was this young man that I was talking to (dating) and one day, Aunt buck we up and she did discipline me. But it was a time when the village raised the child and I want to thank her for what she did for me, I knew she wanted the best for me,” said Gordon.

Laylor’s daughter, Yvonne Henry, said it is her wish for her mother to live to see many more years, giving her the opportunity to continue visiting her and caring for her.