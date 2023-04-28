Former attorney and radio host Antoinette Haughton-Cardenas has died

Disbarred attorney and former radio talk show host Antoinette Haughton-Cardenas has died.

She reportedly died in the United States.

Haughton was the host of RJR's Hotline call-in programme for almost 10 years.

She also formed the United People's Party in 2002, but was unsuccessful in winning a seat in the House of Representatives.

In 2015 the General Legal Council banned Haughton-Cardenas for life after she appeared before its disciplinary committee 10 times between December 2007 and December 2012.

She was struck off the roll of attorneys four times and she also faced fines and was ordered to repay funds.

She fled the island after failing to appear in court and to pay over the sums she owed.

