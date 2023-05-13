GoodHeart | Velonique Bowen increasing access, opportunities for youth

For many years Velonique Bowen has had a dream to initiate a project that will empower and uplift young people in Jamaica. With this in mind, she entered the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen competition, and had her sights set on executing this project at the national level.

Now, some months later after copping the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2022 title, Bowen has officially launched her National Project, the ‘Youth Opportunities and Accessibility Programme’. The project is geared towards providing unattached youths with skills and training that they need to become more productive citizens.

According to Bowen she conceptualised the project because of her observation that many young people are not trained with the necessary social and professional skills to enter the workplace.

“I have noticed that we have somewhat neglected this aspect of things where we are not training our young people enough for the professional space. A lot of emphasis is placed on academics, on preparing us to go and thrive in the working world, but what about the skills that are needed to land us the position in the first place, and then the skills that are needed for us to maintain these positions,” Bowen said.

She indicated that her project will include in addition to resume writing, interview and workplace etiquette, managing relationships and personal branding.

“These sessions will be executed by experts, people who are able to really guide and train these people. We will be having a one-day session in each parish, across three parishes. The sessions will be holistic and different components explored. The participants will get a professional headshot, and they will be leaving with a professional resume,” Bowen said.

“They will also be leaving with something tangible, a professional kit with take-aways from the presentation. In addition, there will be follow-up sessions. The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will also be offering internships, and Minister Pearnel Charles Jr has committed his support to the project by offering spaces in the agriculture ministry that he will be extending to some of the attendees who will attend the sessions,” Bowen said.

In addition, she indicated that the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission has also committed to sponsoring internships for some of the participants in the programme. Other sponsors she said have also expressed an interest in partnering with her to execute the project.

She is encouraging young people who are interested in becoming involved in the project to get in contact with her office. Also, for people who are aware of young people that need to attend these sessions, she is imploring them to encourage them to participate.

“I urge you to reach out to me so that when these attendees come to my session, they will leave with jobs, they will leave with an opportunity, with an internship, or with what it takes to get that. I am focusing on the impact. It’s not so much just coming and talking about what people need to do, but to ensure that they leave with an opportunity,” Bowen said.

