St Andrew teen mom, baby reported missing
The police are seeking the public's help to locate a 15-year-old girl and her 10-month-old daughter who have been reported missing.
Latonia Barrett and her child Angelique Brisset have not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, May 16.
Latonia is of a brown complexion, medium build, and 5 feet 6 inches tall, while Angelique is of a brown complexion.
Reports from the Papine police are that Latonia and Angelique were last seen at home on Golding Avenue in St Andrew about 7 p.m. on the day in question.
The police say Latonia was last seen wearing a floral dress and Angelique was wearing a jeans dress.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Latonia Barrett and Angelique Brisset is asked to call the Papine Police at 876-927-2047, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
