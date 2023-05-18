Manchester taxi operator murder case pushed back due to absent attorney

The unavailability of the lawyer representing taxi operator Kevon Leslie, who is charged with the murder of his common-law wife during a domestic dispute, delayed the proceedings in the Manchester Parish Court today.

The court was informed that Norman Godfrey was unable to attend the committal hearing.

As a result, Leslie was further remanded until Wednesday, May 24.

Allegations are that at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10, Leslie and his common-law wife Shade Brown had a domestic dispute and he reportedly used a knife to stab her multiple times.

The incident reportedly happened in the presence of Brown's 11-year-old son and her five-year-old nephew.

It was the son who reportedly alerted neighbours about what occurred.

Brown was taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Leslie was arrested and later charged.

- Tamara Bailey

