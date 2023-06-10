Salvation Army Nest Children’s Home receives fire detection system from Supreme Ventures Foundation

The children and caregivers at the Salvation Army Nest Children’s Home in St Andrew are feeling more secure since the recent installation of a new fire detection and alarm system at the home courtesy of the Supreme Ventures Foundation (SVF). The home is the most recent facility, overseen by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), to be equipped by the foundation with state-of-the-art equipment as part of a memorandum of understanding signed by both entities along with the Jamaica Fire Brigade in 2019.

“We are proud to play a role in protecting and preserving the lives of children in state care across Jamaica. Through this impactful public-private initiative, we are not only safeguarding the lives of the children but also equipping the staff and caregivers with the skills and knowledge to protect themselves and their wards. This donation comes at a time when the importance of fire safety has been highlighted by a recent tragic incident in the region. The SVF is committed to protecting and transforming the lives of our most vulnerable and this initiative is a big part of that commitment,” expressed Heather Goldson, director of SVF and chief marketing officer of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL).

Over 45 children’s homes across Jamaica have received fire detection and alarm systems as well as comprehensive fire safety training since the initiative began.

During the official handover ceremony, the Jamaica Fire Brigade conducted a short training session on fire safety. Additionally, they organised a fire drill to allow the children and caregivers to showcase what they had learnt.