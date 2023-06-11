Captain Blake Roper hailed a 'brave and inspiring' JDF member

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has hailed Captain Blake James Roper, who died in a car crash on Saturday, as a brave servicemember who was "an inspiration to many through his unwavering commitment".

"The loss of Captain Roper leaves a void within the JDF family. He has contributed significantly to safeguarding the nation's security and embodied the finest qualities of bravery, selflessness and sacrifice, and he will be deeply missed," said Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Wemyss Gorman.

The 31-year-old pilot served the force for eight years and up his death was at the Maritime Air and Cyber Command. He was a recipient of the Medal of Honour for General Service with Clasp.

An army statement said Roper "served with honour and dedication within the force and was an inspiration to many through his unwavering commitment".

Opposition Leader Mark Golding said the late army officer was a family friend whom he admired. "Blake was a highly professional and dedicated young member of the JDF, with a bright future ahead of him. ...So sad to lose such a wonderful young man in his prime," he tweeted.

The Jamaica Hockey Federation has also paid tribute to Roper and his work with the national programme.

The crash occurred about 1 a.m. at the Harbour View roundabout while Roper was driving a blue Volkswagen Jetta motorcar towards the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

"On approaching the roundabout, for some reason, he did not make the left to continue around the roundabout but instead went over into the roundabout where he collided with a piece of concrete and the vehicle got damaged and he got injured," according to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gary McKenzie, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Public Safety & Traffic Enforcement Branch.

Roper, who was from St Andrew, was the only person in the vehicle.

He was the son of retired Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Roper, the longest serving commanding officer of the JDF Air Wing.

