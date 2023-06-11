JamaicaEye reports cyberattack, CCTV footage 'not compromised' - Gov't

The National Security Ministry says access to the website of JamaicaEye, a surveillance system, has been affected by a "cyber incident" but "there has been NO compromise to any video footage".

The ministry also says it is "unable to confirm if data related to persons registering their interests to partner with JamaicaEye have been exfiltrated".

JamaicaEye is a national closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance programme set up in 2018 to help fight crime. It brings together CCTVs owned by the ministry as well as feeds from privately-owned cameras.

The government issued a statement on the matter early Sunday. Reports emerged online Saturday that JamaicaEye's website was defaced.

Cyber security expert Gavin Dennis tweeted that hackers "have left a web shell (called Mr Combet WebShell)". He said web shells are "malicious scripts that enable hackers to compromise web servers and launch additional attacks".

"This site can't be reached," was the note that appeared when The Gleaner tried to access the website this morning.

In its statement, the security ministry said the website "is NOT connected, in any way, to the central infrastructure of the surveillance system".

A team comprising experts from the ministry, the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency is investigating.

This latest cyber incident follows the June 6 confirmation from Mayberry Investment Limited that it was a victim of a ransomware cyberattack.

The private company has since urged its clients monitor all accounts and contact their financial institution if they notice any suspicious and/or unusual activity. They were also asked to change passwords to all accounts that they operate.

