Thu | Jun 22, 2023

Brothers charged for stabbing of Cumberland schoolboy

Published:Thursday | June 22, 2023 | 2:00 PM
Two brothers have been charged in connection with the stabbing of a male student from Cumberland High School in Portmore, St Catherine.

The 14-year-old and 19-year-old siblings are charged with wounding with intent, assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and conspiracy.

They had surrendered to the police a day after the June 15 attack.

The police are seeking two other suspects in the case.

The 11th-grade student was attacked by a group of men who chopped and stabbed him several times.

The student, who was hospitalised following the attack, reportedly intervened in a dispute between two students and was later set upon by men from a neighbouring community who were called to the scene by one of the students who was involved in the dispute.

