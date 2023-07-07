20-y-o man confesses to murder of St Andrew chef

A 20-year-old St Andrew man was on Thursday charged with murder after confessing to a gun attack on a chef.

The police say Andre Anderson admitted to the crime in a caution statement during a question and answer session.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

He is charged for the shooting death of 26-year-old Audley Ottey, otherwise called 'AJ', a chef of Beatrice Crescent in St Andrew on Thursday, June 22.

It is reported that about 3:38 p.m., Ottey was along the roadway when men came out of a red Toyota Yaris and opened gunfire, hitting him in the upper body.

The men then escaped.

The police were summoned and he was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched and Anderson was later apprehended.

He was subsequently charged on Thursday, July 06.

