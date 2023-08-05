Curfew imposed in Rockfort, Kingston

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Rockfort in Kingston.

The curfew began at 6 p.m., on Friday, August 4, and will remain in effect until 6 p.m., on Sunday, August 6.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along Glasspole Avenue from D'Aguilar Road to Water Road.

East: Along Water Road from a dirt track onto Deoch Road to Windward Road.

South: Along Windward Road from Deoch Road to D'Aguilar Road.

West: Along D'Aguilar Road from Windward Road to Glasspole Avenue.

During the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

