Birth rate continues to fall as more Jamaicans prefer small family sizes

Jamaica continues to record a decline in the number of live births and in birth rates over time, which a national report says may indicate a decreasing population growth rate due to a shift in societal preferences towards smaller family sizes.

The 2022 Economic and Social Survey Jamaica released in July said factors contributing to the situation include increased urbanisation, female labour force participation rates and standard of living.

The General Fertility Rate (GFR) is one of the most commonly used measures of fertility and is said to be a more precise measurement of fertility than the crude birth rate which represents the number of live births per 1,000 population.

The GFR represents the number of live births in a geographic area in a year per 1,000 women of childbearing age (ages 15 to 49 years), while the crude birth rate does so with the total population.

Fluctuations in the GFR values indicate variations in the number of live births have decreased.

The report said this is reflected in the decline in Jamaica's GFR from 44.7 in 2020, to 41.2 in 2022.

The crude birth rate dropped from 12.4 in 2020 to 11.4 in 2022.

It said both the crude birth rate and the GFR indicate a decrease in fertility rates over the period.

The ESSJ said understanding these patterns is crucial for policymakers, planners, healthcare professionals, and researchers to develop appropriate strategies for addressing demographic challenges and ensuring the well-being of the population.

