Textbook prices up nine per cent, CAC reports

Textbook prices have seen an average increase of nine per cent this year.

This is according to the findings of the annual school textbook survey done by the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC) from July 24-31, 2023.

The agency said a sample of 58 bookstores were visited, however data was obtained from only 57 outlets. Twenty were in the Greater Kingston Metropolitan Area (GKMR) and 37 in rural towns.

A total of 175 popular textbooks were surveyed; consisting of 104 secondary level, 59 primary level and 12 infant level textbooks, covering 19 subject areas.

The average price increase in the GKMR was 9.0 per cent, while it was 8.0 per cent among rural towns.

Last year, the price of textbooks increased by 8.51 per cent.

The survey noted a 31 per cent difference between the highest and lowest prices observed for textbooks islandwide, except for literature novels, where the average difference was 75 per cent. This, it said, was due to differences in the covers, publishers and sources.

The CAC pointed to the inflation rate of 6.6 per cent for the period July 2022-July 2023 as an economic context for the price increase.

Additionally, it said; “Since the last survey in August 2022, the Jamaican dollar has undergone fluctuations against its major counterparts. It ultimately depreciated by 1.95 per cent when compared to the US Dollar, moving from a monthly average rate of J$152.89: US$1.00 to J$155.41: US$1.00.

"Similarly, in comparison to the British Pound, the Jamaican Dollar depreciated in value by 9.97 per cent, moving from a monthly average rate of J$182.11: GBP £1.00 to J$200.26: GBP £1.00,” a statement from the agency said.

“The CAC also encourages consumers to shop around and take advantage of lower priced old stock and discounts where they exist. Membership discounts were also available at some locations as well as layaway plans. Some bookstores offer second-hand 'almost new' books at lower prices which can be another way for parents to cut costs,” it added.

- Sashana Small

