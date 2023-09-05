Chang decries murders across Jamaica, including killing of Spanish Town family

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang has described as "sadistic" recent killings across Jamaica, noting Tuesday that murders go beyond policing.

The deputy prime minister said attacks on women were even more concerning, disclosing that there have been six in the last 48 hours, two fatally.

“There's a certain sadism, sadistic approach to the murders emerging in Jamaica today which is of concern to me because beyond the policing there is the wanton killing of women but not just women. We see old people murdering each other,” said Chang.

“A level of violence that is emerging that is of concern. The numbers are increasing in terms of age group although domestic violence has not increased significantly,” he added.

His comments came on the heels of Tuesday morning's murder of a couple and their son in Waterloo in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The three were found dead inside their home at approximately 5:30 a.m.

They have been identified as 43-year-old Omar Wellington, Saron Francis-Wellington, 36, and 16-year-old Orlando Wellington, who was a student at Innswood High School in the parish.

Chang said the murder has been linked to the continued gang war endemic to Spanish Town.

- Kimone Francis

