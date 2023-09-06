Cyber attack at Financial Services Commission

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) is reporting that the agency has been the subject of a cyber attack.

In a statement today, the FSC said a team of cyber security experts from the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (Ja-CIRT) and the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is working aggressively to assess the extent of the cyber event.

The commission said all efforts are being made to protect personal information and data.

The FSC said it takes the security of its systems and data very seriously and is working assiduously to address the situation with alacrity.

The FSC said remains operational, however, noted that stakeholders may experience delayed responses and processing times.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It said further updates will follow as the investigation progresses.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.