Woman shot and killed, man injured returning from funeral in St Catherine

Detectives from the St. Catherine North police division are searching for a man who shot and killed a woman and injured a man today.

Reports are that at about 2:30 p.m. the woman was inside a motorcar travelling from a funeral at the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine.

Upon reaching a section of a road in the Red Pond area, a man stepped into the road and fired upon the vehicle. Checks revealed that the woman suffered gunshot wounds to the head and upper body.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the man was treated for gunshot injuries and released.

The victim remains unidentified, and an official motive has not been established.

The scene is being manned by the St. Catherine North Scenes of Crime Division.