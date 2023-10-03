Absent medical certificate delays sex crime case against senior fireman

An outstanding medical certificate today delayed the case against Jamaica Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner Floyd McLean, who is accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl who was volunteering at the Montego Bay Fire Department.

A committal hearing was to be held today in the St James Parish Court for a determination to be made if the matter would be transferred to the St James Circuit Court for trial.

However, the matter could not proceed as the medical certificate is outstanding from the prosecution's case file.

Bail was extended to December 21.

McLean, who is in charge of the fire brigade's Region Four division, was arrested on August 15 and was formally charged a day later.

He was arrested after the complainant made a report to the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

The teenager was on summer voluntary service at the fire department in Montego Bay when she was allegedly molested by McLean on July 20.

She reported the matter to relatives, who in turn contacted the police, and McLean was subsequently arrested.

He was later charged with attempted rape and sexual touching.

- Christopher Thomas

