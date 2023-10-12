Early closure for Constant Spring Tax Office

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that the Constant Spring Tax Office will be closed early today as it is undertaking grief counselling activities for staff arising from the sudden passing of a worker.

The tax office will be closed at 1 p.m.

The TAJ says persons may access several services online via its website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

These include the payment of property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee, and driver's licence renewal fee payment, traffic ticket fines, business-related taxes and Fees.

Additionally, persons may query their property tax liability, initiate an application for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN), or apply for Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC).

Normal operations are to resume at the tax office tomorrow.

