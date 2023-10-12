JPS warns about bill payment scam

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is warning customers against a bill payment scam.

In a statement today, JPS said an alarming trend has been discovered where unscrupulous persons collect cash from customers and then use fraudulent means to make bill payments on behalf of these unsuspecting customers.

The utility company said this has resulted in the affected customers' accounts going into arrears and being in danger of disconnection.

JPS said it has been communicating with customers whose accounts may have been affected.

In the meantime, customers who have concerns about their bill payments can contact JPS at 888-225-5577.

