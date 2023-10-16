Latest group of Haitians being returned, lawyer warns Jamaica 'breaking' int'l law

The 35 Haitians who landed in Long Bay, Portland, on Sunday are being sent back to their violence-wracked home despite concerns by an international human rights attorney that Jamaica is breaking international law.

The group has reportedly boarded a Jamaica Defence Force vessel at the Boundbrook Wharf in Port Antonio this afternoon.

There has been no official statement from the Government.

The decision to repatriate the 27 adult males, three adult females, and five children, was made after it was reportedly discovered that two members were among those sent back to Haiti on September 10.

There is a threat to Jamaica's national security, said a senior police source who spoke on a condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak on the matter.

Police sources added that several of the Haitians tried to flee the landed location to avoid being held by the authorities.

Quick action by the police, with support from residents, resulted their apprehension.

But human rights lawyer Malene Alleyne is criticising the decision to return the group, arguing that it is a "breach" of international law by the Government of Jamaica,

Alleyne said she was in Port Antonio "desperately" trying to speak to the Haitians about their rights and the chance for them to apply for asylum.

But Alleyne, who leads the rights group Freedom Imaginaries, aid she was "deliberately" ignored by the authorities.

"Jamaican authorities have put the world on notice that they will willfully violate international law with no remorse. I do not recognise my country. The forced return of Haitian refugees without due process is disgraceful, savage, and totally barbaric," she said.

This is the third group of Haitians arriving in Jamaica over the last six months.

The first group arrived in July. The 35 members are awaiting a decision on their asylum request.

The second group arrived in September but was quickly returned.

Haiti has been hobbled by social and political instability resulting in the recent approval by the United Nations Security Council of a multinational force led by Kenya to support the local police in the French-speaking country.

The capital Port-au-Prince is largely controlled by powerful gangs.

In November 2022, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Inter-American Commission on Human Rights issued directives for states to suspend the forced return of Haitians.

The 2023 UN Humanitarian Response Plan requires US$720 million to support some three million Haitians affected by extreme gang violence, hunger, and cholera.

- Gareth Davis Snr

