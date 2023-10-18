Police investigating death threat against Meadows

The Trelawny police say they are investigating an alleged death threat against People's National Party caretaker for Northern Trelawny Dennis Meadows.

Meadows stated that he has been receiving threats for months and decided to record one of the calls.

In that recording, an unidentified caller can be heard saying "I am a Labourite from Falmouth and your body will be in Meadowrest. We are coming for you."

Superintendent in charge of the Trelawny Police, Winston Milton, confirmed receiving a report of the threat.

"We have received the report of the threat to Mr Meadows. Our Criminal Investigation Unit has commenced an investigation into the report. We are treating the matter with the utmost seriousness it deserves," Milton told The Gleaner.

Meadows issued a statement in which he said "I have since put in place security for myself and family...Nothing can deter me from wresting the seat from the governing party."

Meadows has three times unsuccessfully represented the Jamaica Labour Party in the Northern Trelawny constituency.

- Leon Jackson

